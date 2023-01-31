Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 73,100 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,100 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 3.81% of Valmont Industries worth $218,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 32.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,224,000 after buying an additional 80,737 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,964,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $13,090,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,271,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,679,000 after acquiring an additional 54,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4,078.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 35,687 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $322.35. 14,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $205.67 and a one year high of $353.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $235,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,969 shares of company stock worth $3,261,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.