IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
IN8bio Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of INAB stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 65,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,242. IN8bio has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.
IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.
Separately, B. Riley cut shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
