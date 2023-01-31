IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IN8bio Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of INAB stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 65,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,242. IN8bio has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IN8bio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IN8bio by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 505,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 246,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IN8bio by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 58,833 shares in the last quarter. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

