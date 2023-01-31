Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NARI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -137.07 and a beta of 1.21. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $4,491,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares in the company, valued at $19,395,073.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $4,491,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,481 shares in the company, valued at $19,395,073.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,250 shares of company stock worth $18,387,913. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Inari Medical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

