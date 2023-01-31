Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Plans Dividend of $0.22

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2192 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Infineon Technologies stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.75.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 15.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
