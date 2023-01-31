Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Plans Dividend of $0.22

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2192 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 15.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($36.96) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($41.30) to €41.00 ($44.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.99.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

