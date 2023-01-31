Insider Buying: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Acquires 525,902 Shares of Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 525,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $946,623.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,329,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,592,282.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ares Management Llc purchased 875,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Ares Management Llc purchased 730,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc purchased 300,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc purchased 400,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.82. 3,075,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,766. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $866.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $602.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 176,774 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,285 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $808,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $1,945,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.