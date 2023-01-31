Insider Buying: Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Acquires 54,481 Shares of Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider Ronni Chalmers acquired 54,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,663.79 ($37,791.40).

Ronni Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Ronni Chalmers bought 45,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$44,235.00 ($31,151.41).

Clime Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 69.51, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06.

Clime Capital Announces Dividend

About Clime Capital

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Clime Capital’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

