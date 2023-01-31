Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 725 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $119,704.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,398,381.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $120,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $111,323.75.

On Thursday, January 19th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $107,416.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total transaction of $105,306.25.

On Monday, January 9th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $106,408.25.

On Friday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $100,992.50.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $167.97. 6,414,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,097,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.43. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.39, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

