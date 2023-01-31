Insider Selling: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) CFO Sells 17,507 Shares of Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 17,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $700,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,219,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bhaskar Rao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

On Monday, January 30th, Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $553,406.77.

On Friday, January 6th, Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $954,105.84.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $75,699.83.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.75. 1,882,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,051. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.