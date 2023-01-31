Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-372 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.45 million. Integer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.86-$3.88 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Integer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ITGR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.74. 103,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91. Integer has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $342.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Integer will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $247,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,317.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Integer by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

