Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Gap Down to $70.74

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.74, but opened at $65.47. Integer shares last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 366,759 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Integer to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Integer Trading Down 6.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Integer by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Integer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

