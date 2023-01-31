Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 2,764 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,209 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day moving average is $105.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $191.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

