Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 374 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $173,738,000 after purchasing an additional 590,013 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.12.

NYSE:LOW opened at $201.91 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $240.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

