Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 190.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 65.4% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,747 shares of company stock worth $11,803,531. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Securities downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

EQIX stock opened at $724.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $684.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 94.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

