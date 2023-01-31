Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 275.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,080 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

