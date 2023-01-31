Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

ESGU opened at $88.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

