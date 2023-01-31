Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DGRO opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.