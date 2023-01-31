Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $135,429,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.53.

Boeing stock opened at $209.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.77. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $223.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

