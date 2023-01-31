Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $528,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,196.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $771,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,178.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $528,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,196.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,584 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $184.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.73 and a 200-day moving average of $248.23.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.44.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also

