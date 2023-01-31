Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Shares of VLO opened at $140.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.04. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

