Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.
Sysco Price Performance
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
