Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

