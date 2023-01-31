Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $23.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a reduce rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

