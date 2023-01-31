Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Increased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,982,000 after buying an additional 3,757,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $112,881,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 372.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,273,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,157 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.76. 198,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,621. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.