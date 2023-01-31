International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.09) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of International Distributions Services in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 480 ($5.93) to GBX 370 ($4.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

Shares of IDS stock opened at GBX 230.90 ($2.85) on Friday. International Distributions Services has a 52-week low of GBX 173.65 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 453.10 ($5.60). The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 888.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 221.24.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

Featured Stories

