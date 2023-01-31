International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. International Paper’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at International Paper

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 593,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 11.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.