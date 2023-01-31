International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. International Paper’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.
Shares of International Paper stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.
In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 593,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 11.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
