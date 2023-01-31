Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after buying an additional 124,687 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. 1,362,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,126,963. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

