Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.3% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $56,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $291.81. 5,290,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,015,773. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

