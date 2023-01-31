Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,412,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,171,883. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.68 and its 200 day moving average is $287.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

