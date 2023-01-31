Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.81. 5,290,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,015,773. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.60.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

