Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Holdings Boosted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3,936.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,698,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,823 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,788,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,482,000 after acquiring an additional 63,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,542,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after acquiring an additional 191,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,834,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472,529 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.

