Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 2.0% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $63.17. 69,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

