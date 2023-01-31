Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 136,101 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 66,580 shares.The stock last traded at $50.12 and had previously closed at $49.65.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

