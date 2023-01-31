IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,160,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 22,440,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $32,356.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,082 shares of company stock valued at $88,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after buying an additional 160,077 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IonQ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IonQ Price Performance

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE:IONQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 884,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. IonQ has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.71.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,158.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

