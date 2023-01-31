Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for about 3.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.16% of Iron Mountain worth $20,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,205. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $54.85. 280,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,966. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

