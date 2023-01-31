iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

IEI opened at $116.86 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

