iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,351,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 241% from the previous session’s volume of 396,301 shares.The stock last traded at $39.75 and had previously closed at $39.65.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 152,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $4,436,000.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

