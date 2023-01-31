iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,259 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $47,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,710,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,267,000 after buying an additional 409,137 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 900,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,633,000 after buying an additional 37,350 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 841,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,909,000 after buying an additional 66,552 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 729,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 656,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 114,216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ITOT stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $89.87. 283,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,892. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.08. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $103.48.

