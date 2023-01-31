iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,154. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

