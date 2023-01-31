iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

