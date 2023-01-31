iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

