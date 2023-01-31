iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Down 12.7% in January

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 240.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,888. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $53.34 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.