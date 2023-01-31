iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,166 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.5% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,855,000 after buying an additional 258,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.11. 804,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,421. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.46. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

