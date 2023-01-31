iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 68,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,819,000 after acquiring an additional 52,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 147,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.81. The stock had a trading volume of 973,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,868. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.65 and its 200-day moving average is $393.46.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

