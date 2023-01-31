iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $389,000.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $152.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.70. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $159.80.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
