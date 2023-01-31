iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 505,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 298,780 shares.The stock last traded at $101.42 and had previously closed at $99.35.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average is $93.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

