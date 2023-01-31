iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.90. The stock had a trading volume of 583,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,829. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.10.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

