iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.13. The stock had a trading volume of 118,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,634. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.16. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

