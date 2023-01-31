Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Down 2.6%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 78,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 196,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland acquired 422,767 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,164,254.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,445,441.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

