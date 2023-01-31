J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut shares of J D Wetherspoon to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

Shares of JDWPF opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

