James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives $29.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

JHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 905.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 433,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 390,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190,866 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at about $3,101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 99,243 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,687,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

JHX opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $997.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

