Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.64

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2023

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANXGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 25834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JANX shares. TheStreet cut Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.23% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.