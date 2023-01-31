Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.64

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 25834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JANX shares. TheStreet cut Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.23% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

